Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $281.00

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $268.00 to $281.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.50. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.