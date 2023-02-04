Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $281.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $268.00 to $281.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.50. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

