Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HII. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.40.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,748,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.