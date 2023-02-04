Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

