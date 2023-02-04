StockNews.com Downgrades H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.01.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H World Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of H World Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

