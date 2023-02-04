StockNews.com Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

UPS stock opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $230.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.03.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank PA raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

