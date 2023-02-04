Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. Enova International has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53.

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 18.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enova International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enova International by 8.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

