Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.