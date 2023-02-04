Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

