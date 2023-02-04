UBS Group Reiterates “$196.00” Price Target for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $230.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

