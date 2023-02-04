Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NERV stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Stories

