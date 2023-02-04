TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.38.

TC Energy stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

