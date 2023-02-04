StockNews.com Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.57.
Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.4 %
POR opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
About Portland General Electric
Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.
