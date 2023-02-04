New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 23650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after buying an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,434,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 92,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

