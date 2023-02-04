Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $243.77 and last traded at $243.77, with a volume of 6420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.64.
The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.91.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.