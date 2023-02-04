Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $243.77 and last traded at $243.77, with a volume of 6420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.64.

The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.91.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.