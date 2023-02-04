W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $648.12 and last traded at $637.03, with a volume of 15392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $598.05.
The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.
In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
