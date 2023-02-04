Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 113974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Sisecam Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

The company has a market capitalization of $505.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

