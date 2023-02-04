R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Down to $14.65

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.32. R1 RCM shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 91,285 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

R1 RCM Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,338,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

