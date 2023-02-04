Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Insider Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 144.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.