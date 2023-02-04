Brandon John Moore Sells 3,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 94,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

