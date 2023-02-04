Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $30.20 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.