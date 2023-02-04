Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Director Sells $190,200.00 in Stock

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Fishback sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of Moog stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

