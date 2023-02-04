Raymond James Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $73.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE CPRI opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Capri by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

