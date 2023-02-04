Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSX. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

