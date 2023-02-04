Mizuho Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $165.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOV. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

