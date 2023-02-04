General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.72.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.