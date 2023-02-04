Barclays Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $141.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $168.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

