Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 19,326 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $36,453.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $18,146.70.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $44.79 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $74.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. Natera had a negative net margin of 70.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

