Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $157.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.25. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

