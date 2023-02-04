Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Alok Sethi Sells 29,503 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

BEN opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.