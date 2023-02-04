Barclays Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $92.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

