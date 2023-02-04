Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 59,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,085.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 113,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

