Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 59,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,085.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 113,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
