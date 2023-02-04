Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.00.

SLAB opened at $183.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.87. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $190.03.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

