Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

