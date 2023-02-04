Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

AMD opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

