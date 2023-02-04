Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

