Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $111.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 49.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

