Amgen Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.
Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.45 and its 200-day moving average is $257.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
