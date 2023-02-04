Amgen Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.45 and its 200-day moving average is $257.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.