Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 4,956 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60.

On Friday, November 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

