Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.13. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 25.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

