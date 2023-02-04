Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.76.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $247.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

