Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSHA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

