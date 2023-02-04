JMP Securities Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $4.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

