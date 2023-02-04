ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ChromaDex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.77.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 90.73% and a negative net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 127.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

