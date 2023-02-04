ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ChromaDex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

ChromaDex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.77.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 90.73% and a negative net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 127.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

