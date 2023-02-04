Raymond James Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $24.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Price Performance

CareDx stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $885.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.06. CareDx has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $46.88.

Insider Activity

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,637 shares of company stock worth $167,138 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CareDx by 34.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 80.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.