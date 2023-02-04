Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Camtek Stock Down 2.3 %

CAMT stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

