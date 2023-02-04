BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BWAY. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 95.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 108.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 196.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.