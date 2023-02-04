JMP Securities Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $235.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $198.19 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.45.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,406,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,406,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,827 shares of company stock valued at $65,476,161. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

