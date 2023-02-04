FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $1,541,631.42 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $1,541,631.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,077,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,569,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05.

On Friday, January 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,255 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,930,166.55.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 33,516 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,019,791.60.

On Monday, January 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 80,704 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $7,274,658.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $3,715,601.40.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 11,643 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $1,033,549.11.

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $2,772,403.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $4,862,327.10.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

