Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 904,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

HCKT stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $716.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

