Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 32,360 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Renasant worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 279.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Renasant Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RNST stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Renasant Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.